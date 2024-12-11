Average San Diego County gas price rises

The average price of a gallon of self-service regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.479, a day after dropping 1.2 cents.

The average price dropped 12 of the past 13 days, decreasing 5.1 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.6 cents less than one week ago, 8 cents lower than one month ago and 37.8 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.956 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $3.02, a day after dropping seven-tenths of a cent.

It dropped 12 of the past 13 days and comes two days after an 11-day streak of decreases totaling 5.5 cents ended when it remained unchanged. It is 1.3 cents less than one week ago, 6.3 cents lower than one month ago and 13.3 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.996 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.