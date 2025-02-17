Average San Diego County gas price rises slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.779, its highest amount since July 17.

The average price has increased 20 times in the last 21 days.

It is 11 cents more than one week ago and 24.1 cents more than one month ago, but 4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.656 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price increased three-tenths of a cent to $3.161.

It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 4.6 cents more than one month ago, but 12.1 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.855 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.