San Diego County

Average San Diego County gas price rises slightly

The average price has increased 20 times in the last 21 days.

By City News Service

A gas pump is shown in this undated image.
Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.779, its highest amount since July 17.

The average price has increased 20 times in the last 21 days.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

It is 11 cents more than one week ago and 24.1 cents more than one month ago, but 4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.656 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price increased three-tenths of a cent to $3.161.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 4.6 cents more than one month ago, but 12.1 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.855 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Countygas prices
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us