Average San Diego County gas price rises for sixth time in seven days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the sixth time in seven days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.538.

The average price has risen 1.1 cents over the past seven days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The run of increases follows a run of five decreases in six days totaling 1.2 cents.

The average price is 4.2 cents more than one month ago but 10 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.897 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"According to Oil Price Information Service, several local refineries are down for planned maintenance, which typically happens in January partly to switch production to the `summer blend' of gasoline," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Southern California gas prices generally increase starting in February, sometimes significantly, if refinery maintenance problems result in a supply disruption."

The national average price decreased for the seventh time in eight days, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $3.11. It has fallen 2.5 cents over the past eight days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday. The national average price dropped five consecutive days, was unchanged Wednesday and resumed decreasing Thursday.

The national average price is 2.3 cents less than one week ago and 3.1 cents lower than one year ago but 6.7 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.906 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.