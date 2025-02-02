Average San Diego County gas price rises for seventh time in eight days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the seventh time in eight days, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.55.

The average price has risen 2.3 cents over the past eight days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The run of increases follows a run of five decreases in six days totaling 1.2 cents.

The average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 5.3 cents higher than month ago but 11.7 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.885 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price decreased for the eighth time in nine days, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $3.102. It has fallen 3.3 cents over the past nine days, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday. The national average price dropped five consecutive days, was unchanged Wednesday and resumed decreasing Thursday.

The national average price is 2.5 cents less than one week ago and 4.8 cents lower than one year ago but 4 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.914 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"We are about halfway through winter, so there may be fewer seasonal spikes at the pump," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.