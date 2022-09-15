Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises for 13th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 13th consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.384.

The average price has increased 16.2 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.9 cents more than one week ago, 3.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.038 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 98.9 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15. It dropped $1.151 in the 79-day run of deceasing prices that began after the average price rose to a record high.

The national average price dropped for the 93rd consecutive day since rising to a record, falling a half-cent to $3.698. It has dropped $1.318 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 5.3 cents less than one week ago and 25.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 51.5 cents more than one year ago.