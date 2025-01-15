gas prices

Average San Diego County gas price rises

The average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

By City News Service

A gas pump displays prices in this undated image.
Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.508, a day after dropping four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, but 4.9 cents more than one month ago, and 14.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.927 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The national average price rose 1.8 cents to $3.089, a day after rising six-tenths of a cent. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 6.6 cents more than one month ago, and 2.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.927 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

gas pricesSan Diego
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us