Average San Diego County gas price rises

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.508, a day after dropping four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, but 4.9 cents more than one month ago, and 14.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.927 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 1.8 cents to $3.089, a day after rising six-tenths of a cent. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 6.6 cents more than one month ago, and 2.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.927 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.