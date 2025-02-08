Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since April

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Saturday recorded its largest increase since April 6, rising 2.7 cents to $4.651, its highest amount since Oct. 20.

The average price has risen 11 of the past 12 days, increasing 12.7 cents, including 1.5 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

"Number one, there’ve been refinery issues. So a couple of refineries in Southern California have shut down, one unplanned. As a result of that there’s just a lack of refined gasoline," said the University of San Diego, Economics Professor Alan Gin Ph.D. on why there have been higher gas prices.

The average price is 11.1 cents more than one week ago and 13.7 cents higher than one month ago but 8.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.784 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Gas goes up then you think about the price of food going up, then you think about your kids in school and the cost of clothes goes up and shoes goes up," said San Diegan Vanessa Ramirez. "You gotta postpone your travels – birthdays and a lot just to live here and not get booted and be homeless."

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.138, ending a four-day streak of increases totaling 4.3 cents. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago and 6.9 cents higher than one month ago but 1.5 cents less than a year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.878 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022