Average San Diego County Gas Price Matches Largest Decrease Since April 2020

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.9 cents Friday for the second consecutive day, matching its largest decrease since April 16, 2020.

The average price has dropped 4.8 cents over the past three days to $5.97 following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.276, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.9 cents less than one week ago but $1.109 more than one month ago and $2.015 higher than one year ago.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices declined considerably starting Friday on news that imported gasoline and gasoline components had arrived to refill local supplies," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"However, the Torrance refinery that had problems earlier this month reported a new flaring incident (Thursday) morning, indicating it may be shutting down again for repairs. It's not clear yet how significant this is or whether it will affect gas prices."