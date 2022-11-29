Average San Diego County Gas Price Keeps Slipping, Now at $5.038

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 4.8 cents to $5.038, its lowest amount since March 3.

The average price has decreased 51 times in 55 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.397, including three-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.6 cents less than one week ago and 58 cents lower than one month ago, but 36.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 20th consecutive day, decreasing 2.5 cents to $3.521. It is 11.5 cents less than one week ago and 24 cents lower than one month ago, but 12.7 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 28.4 cents over the past 20 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Monday. It is $1.495 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

"As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February."