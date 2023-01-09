Average San Diego County Gas Price Increases Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.553, one day after declining a three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, but 10.1 cents less than one month ago and 7.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.882 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price decreased one-tenth of a cent to $3.28. It is 6.4 cents more than one week ago, but 3.5 cents less than one month ago and 2.3 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.736 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.