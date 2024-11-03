Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since January

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday to its lowest amount since Jan. 29, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.591.

The average price has dropped six consecutive days, decreasing 3.7 cents, including six-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow back-to-back increases of seven-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 3.6 cents lower than one month ago and 75.3 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.844 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.103, 2.7 cents less than one week ago, 8.7 cents lower than one month ago and 33.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 3.2 cents over the past four days, including 1.2 cents Saturday. The decreases follow back-to-back increases totaling a half-cent.

The national average price has dropped $1.913 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.