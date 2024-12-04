gas prices

Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since 2022

The national average price is 6.8 cents less than one month ago and 20.9 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.983 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-service regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Dec. 30, 2022, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.515.

The average price has dropped five of the past six days, decreasing 1.5 cents, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped nine-tenths of a cent Friday, rose eight-tenths of a cent Saturday then resumed decreasing Sunday.

The average price is 1.5 cents less than one week ago, 7.7 cents lower than one month ago and 42 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.92 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the seventh consecutive day, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.033. It has dropped 4 over the past seven days, including 1 cent Tuesday, after back-to-back increases totaling 1.7 cents.

