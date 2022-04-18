Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cents Monday, to $5.766, a day after it increased three-tenths of a cent. The price dropped 25.3 cents during a run of 17 decreases in 18 days that ended Sunday.

The average price is 5.6 cents less than one week ago and 7.3 cents lower than one month ago but $1.757 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price dropped 12 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday. The run of dropping prices followed a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274 that pushed the average price to a record $6.018 March 29.