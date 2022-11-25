gas prices

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 47th Time in 51 Days

The average price has decreased $1.297 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5

By City News Service

An up-close look at gasoline octanes at a gas station in San Diego, taken on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 47th time in 51 days, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.138, its lowest amount since March 4.

The average price has decreased $1.297 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 24.5 cents less than one week ago and 59 cents lower than one month ago, but 47.1 cents more than one year ago.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.578. It is 12.9 cents less than one week ago and 19.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 18.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 22.7 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.3 cents Thursday. It is $1.438 lower than the record $5.016 set on June 14.

