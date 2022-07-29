Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 44th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 44th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.3 cents to $5.599, its lowest amount since March 8.

The average price has decreased 77.4 cents during the streak, including 2.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 16.4 cents less than one week ago and 66.5 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.268 more than one year ago It has dropped 77.4 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose about 15 cents since last week from a four-month low point, but oil prices continue to stay lower due to economic concerns and rising interest rates," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Prices are continuing to drop locally and there are now several dozen stations in Southern California with prices below $5 a gallon."

The national average price dropped for the 45th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.3 cents to $4.255. It has dropped 76.1 cents over the past 45 days, including 2.4 cents Thursday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 15.8 cents less than one week ago and 61.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.089 more than one year ago. It has dropped 76.1 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.