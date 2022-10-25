Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 20th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 20th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.728, its lowest amount since Sept. 24.

The average price has dropped 70.7 cents over the past 20 days, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is 25.7 cents less than one week ago and 2 cents lower than one month ago but $1.224 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 13th time in 14 days, decreasing 1.8 cents to $3.775, its lowest amount since Sept. 28. It has dropped 14.8 cents over the past 14 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 9.5 cents less than one week ago, but 6.1 cents more than one month ago and 38.8 cents higher than one year ago. It is $1.241 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

"Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.