Average San Diego County gas price drops for 13th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 13th consecutive day, decreasing 3.3 cents to $5.856.

The average price has dropped 39.3 cents over the past 13 days, including 3.6 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreasing prices follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 26.2 cents less than one week ago and 39.7 cents lower than one year ago but 31 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped 57.9 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The decreasing prices stem from Gov. Gavin Newsom sending a letter to the California Air Resources Board Sept. 28 directing it to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce.

Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1.

The national average price dropped for the 14th consecutive day and 22nd time in 24 days, decreasing 1.7 cents to $3.646. It has dropped 23.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 1.9 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 12.2 cents less than one week ago, 19 cents lower than one month ago and 27.6 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.37 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The run of decreases follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents.