Average San Diego County gas price drops a half-cent after Fourth of July weekend

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped a half-cent Monday to $4.821, a day after it rose one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago, 9.8 cents less than one month ago and 9.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.614 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.506, a day after it dropped three-tenths of a cent.

It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago and 5 cents more than one month ago, but 3.2 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.51 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.