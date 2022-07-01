Average Gas Price in San Diego County Drops For 16th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 2.1 cents to $6.232.

The average price has dropped 14.1 cents over the past 16 days, including 1.1 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.7 cents less than one week ago but 11.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.965 higher than one year ago.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest levels since May 20 as supplies have increased while demand has been affected by these very high pump prices," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

A 2.8-cent per gallon tax increase takes effect Friday. It's not clear whether it "will create a brief increase at the pump for drivers, or if the increase will just be canceled out by the continuing drop in gas prices," Shupe said.

The national average price dropped for the 17th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.5 cents to $4.842. It has dropped 17.4 cents over the past 17 days, including 1.1 cents Thursday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.4 cents less than one week ago but 17.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.719 higher than one year ago.