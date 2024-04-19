A major road to Baja California's tourist spots is closed for construction. Here's what to know

What to Know Closures will occur daily beginning April 16 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and intermittently during the day.

The traffic changes are expected to last until August 31, according to Mayor Montserrat Caballero.

They recommend taking alternate routes and planning your trips in advance

The construction of the Elevated Viaduct by the federal government in Baja California has caused a series of complications for those who travel on Avenida Internacional or International Avenue, one of the main roadways that connect the Zona del Río with Playas in Tijuana.

Starting Tuesday, April 16 through August 31st, a nightly closure of the Avenida Internacional will take effect from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and starting in June, intermittently during the day.

The closure is needed to speed up the construction of the elevated viaduct that will connect the airport highway or la carretera Aeropuerto with Playas de Tijuana.

Alternate routes during the construction of the Elevated Viaduct

Since work began on the International Avenue, its road capacity has been reduced by 60% and the alternate routes for those who circulated in both directions daily have been overwhelmed with motorists seeking to reach their destination in the shortest possible time.

"If I have to take alternate routes, they're still saturated but you free up a little more time," Rodrigo added.

According to Enrique Bautista, head of the secretariat, urban and environmental territorial development, in Tijuana (SDTUA), alternate routes will be enabled in each direction, in the direction of Playas de Tijuana to Vía Rápida Poniente, it will be possible to use Venustiano Carranza Avenue and the side lane of International Avenue to later join Alberto Aldrete Street, cross the vehicular bridge to the Colonia Federal to enter the Mexico Bridge and rejoin the Vía Rapida.

In the direction of Vía Rápida to Playas de Tijuana, the detour will consist of joining Alberto Aldrete Street and then taking Francisco I. Madero Street towards 3rd Street and then heading towards this destination.

The work necessary for the placement of columns is projected to be completed on August 31.

"Some adaptations are going to be made towards Playas de Tijuana, an adaptation at the height of the Fire Department where they are going to integrate into the downtown area and they are going to take the street of Fenecido and Madero and especially the third street," he told Telemundo 20.

On June 18, new construction will begin that will involve partial closures during the day, in addition to the total closure at night.