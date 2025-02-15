Mammoth Mountain

Ski patrol staff burried, injured by avalanche in Mammoth Mountain

The mountain and ski lift operations were closed for the remainder of the day.

By Missael Soto

Two Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol staff were buried in snow Friday after an avalanche came down on them during their mitigation work on the mountain.

The avalanche occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Lincoln Mountain. One of the two patrol members was recovered with no injuries, while the other was flown out of the area with serious injuries, according to Mammoth Mountain officials.

The two staff members were working on avalanche mitigation after the mountains received significant snow from the storm in the High Sierra. Nearly six feet of snow blanketed the area in the last 36 hours, according to officials.

