Autism Awareness Month: San Diego mother shares keys to her success raising child with autism

Lezya Weglarz started to worry about her son Juzef's speech development when he was two years old.

Within six months she says he was diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum.

The mother and educator, who recently spoke at the Autism Society of San Diego’s conference at Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, says that early diagnosis, when children’s brains are sponges, was critical to getting her son the help he needed.

“It helps with the self-esteem of kids when they can build on social development. Our society is social, learning is social. So when we build and give kids skills, then the more confident they’ll feel and attain more academically, as well," explained Welgarz.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in every 100 children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

It’s a condition related to brain development that affects how a person perceives and socializes with others.

The CDC says it can also lead to restrictive or repetitive behavior, as well as a difference in the way autistic children learn.

Welgarz explained the emotional toll it can take on parents and the need for a network of people to help.

“Navigating this lonely road, the most beneficial thing is to connect with other people parents and educators that are there to support our kids. We don’t have to do it ourselves," said Welgarz. “There is no cure for ASD, however, there are various treatments, including speech, behavioral and physical therapies, along with social and support groups."

All of them are geared toward helping people like Jozef, whose mom says he’s thriving at San Diego State University while studying electrical engineering.

"It’s given me an insight into how important it is for parents to leverage the strengths of our kids, to really get to know who they are; their interests and strengths and abilities and how to support them on the journey."

If you have questions or need some guidance, the “Autism Ask Line" was recently launched.

You can call (858) 715-0678 to speak to someone for guidance or resources in San Diego County.

The Autism Ask Line is a call-in line for caregivers, autistic self-advocates, and autism service professionals in San Diego County.

The program provides:

Peer-to-peer support with a trained representative who has personal lived experience with autism.

Compassionate guidance through the landscape of services and resources in San Diego County.

Resources for a range of questions from newly diagnosed to adult services and programs.

Referrals and information about the San Diego Regional Center, special education and IEP's, mental health referrals, adult resources, and much more.

To reach the Autism Ask Line, call 858-715-0678

The Autism Ask Line is not a crisis line. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, connect to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or connect to emergency community services by calling 211.