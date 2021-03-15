Authorities Working to Identify Victims of Downtown San Diego Tunnel Crash

Authorities in San Diego are working to confirm the identities of the three people who were killed Monday morning after an impaired driver veered onto a sidewalk and struck multiple people in downtown, according to police.

The tragedy was reported just after 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of B Street under a tunnel near San Diego City College. There, a total of nine San Diegans who were in or near tents and belongings under the north side of the tunnel were struck by the vehicle, according to San Diego Police Department Police Chief David Nisleit.

Nisleit confirmed three people died at the scene, and five people were hospitalized; at least two patients were in critical condition. Ronnie Williams, who was at the scene at the time of the crash, said he was also hit by the car but was able to walk away.

Three people were killed and several others were injured when a driver plowed onto a sidewalk under a tunnel near San Diego City College. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more information on the tragedy.

“I heard a loud bang or like a boom,” he told NBC 7. “I turned around and I saw yellow headlights and next think you know, I was almost getting sucked under the car. And then I managed to pull my leg out from under the car right here.”

Police do not yet have the names or ages of the victims in the crash, according to Nisleit. The tunnel has been known to shelter homeless individuals, though authorities did not confirm if those who were hurt or killed in the crash were houseless.

“To those families [of those who] have passed, my deepest condolences,” the police chief said.

San Diego police said the driver was identified as a 71-year-old man who was suspected of driving while impaired at the time of the crash. His name was not released but authorities did say the man was detained.

The man identified himself to police at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.