Authorities Searching for Arson Suspect After 2 Shelter Island Businesses Damaged By Fire

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who intentionally set a fire that damaged two Shelter Island businesses early this year.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the arsonist arrived outside a commercial building in the 2800 block of Shelter Island Drive on a gold-and-yellow beach cruiser bicycle shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. The man ignited a pile of paper, plastic, cardboard and other materials lying up against the structure, then fled the scene, police said.

The blaze caused an estimated $3,500 worth of damage, SDPD said. Images of the arsonist were captured by a surveillance camera at the scene of the fire. The suspect is described as a white man with dirty blond hair, and was wearing gray shorts, a blue sweatshirt and black-and-white sneakers on the day of the crime, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.