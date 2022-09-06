Search Underway for Spring Valley Kids, 2 and 6, After Their Mom Found Dead in Tijuana

Mexican authorities are asking for the public's help locating two American siblings who went missing in Tijuana after their mother was killed on the highway in the city south of San Diego.

Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and Sebastián Isaiah Garibay, ages 2 and 6, respectively, were last seen Sept. 2 in Tijuanawith their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay. According to Baja California Prosecutor's Office Garibay, 21, was killed after being shot several times in Playas de Tijuana.

On Monday afternoon, Mexican officials issued an Amber Alert for the children, who live with their grandparents in Spring Valley. On Tuesday the medical examiner confirmed to Telemundo 20 that the young mother died from gunshot wounds to the skull, chest and abdomen.

Authorities now fear the siblings are in danger as well

Juliette is slim, with long straight brown hair, a small forehead, small ears, oval face, oval chin, medium bushy eyebrows, light brown complexion, a small flat nose, thin lips and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs 33 pounds.

Sebastián has short straight black hair, medium-size ears, a round face, an oval chin, slanted dark brown eyes and bushy eyebrows. He's about 5 feet tall and weighs about 132 pounds.

The family told Telemundo that they believe that the children were taken by their father, though that suspicion has not been confirmed by investigators.

The case is reminiscent of Racquel Sabean, who crossed the border into Mexico on April 17 with her boyfriend Tyler Adams and their 7-month-old daughter, Valentina. Sabean’s badly decomposed body was found in the back of her mother’s car in Tijuana on May 31. Adams, a fugitive wanted by authorities in Mexico and the U.S., was last seen crossing the border into the U.S. on June 16 when his handover to U.S. Customs and Border Protection somehow went awry.

On June 8, Mexican authorities issued an Amber Alert to find Valentina. The baby was later found safe in Rosarito, according to the FBI.