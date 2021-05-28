Spring Valley

Authorities Raid Illicit Spring Valley Cannabis Shop

Four men and one woman were arrested in the raid and several marijuana products were seized

By City News Service

Five people were facing criminal charges on Friday following their arrests during a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, authorities reported.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, including SWAT officers, served a search warrant at the illicit cannabis shop in the 10500 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley about 5 p.m. Thursday, said Nancy Blanco, a lieutenant with the regional law enforcement agency.

During the operation, the personnel arrested four men and a woman and impounded 35 pounds of marijuana; 35 pounds of vaping products infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance in marijuana; 65 pounds of THC edibles; 181 THC beverages; 20 pounds of concentrated hashish oil; 25 psilocybin-laced candy bars; two guns; and $8,000 in cash.

Among the seized items were marijuana-spiked foodstuffs produced to look like ordinary name-brand candies and snack chips, according to Blanco.

"It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous products to children," the lieutenant said. "Additionally, THC-infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks."

County code-compliance personnel who took part in the raid noted building-code violations in the business and asked San Diego Gas & Electric to cut off power to the property until the dangers are mitigated, Blanco said.

The arrestees' names were not immediately available.

