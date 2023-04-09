Authorities Offer Reward for Info on Hit-and-Run Driver in Ocean Beach

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver responsible for seriously injuring two pedestrians in the Ocean Beach area of San Diego.

The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were struck at about 5:43 p.m. Friday by a black older model Lexus sedan, possibly an LS400, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victims were unloading property from their rental car along the south curb of 4700 Greene St. off West Point Loma Boulevard. The Lexus was traveling east on Greene Street and struck both pedestrians and their rental car, police said. The vehicle then fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Greene toward Ebers Street. Both victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle has damage to its passenger side including missing the passenger side mirror and windshield wiper.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect and/or then suspect's vehicle is asked to call the SDPD's Traffic Division at 858-495-7823, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477, or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.