Authorities ID 1 of 2 Teens Killed in Crash on Torrey Pines State Beach

Authorities have identified one of two teenagers killed when a vehicle involved an alleged drunk driving crash plowed through a barrier, flipped and landed on Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego.

Joshua Adonai Manzanares, 19 of Lake Elsinore, was killed in the crash late Monday near the parking lot of the beach off Torrey Pines Road. Another 19-year-old who has not yet been made was killed and three others, including the driver, were injured, some with severe injuries like lung puncture wounds and a pelvic/hip fracture.

Authorities said a 19-year-old driver, who has not been identified, lost control of his 2020 Subaru WRX and struck a center median, causing him to crash into a guardrail and go over a ledge onto the beach.

SDPD said the car hit several rocks before coming to a complete stop on the sand at about 11 p.m.

Intoxication is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to SDPD. The department did not say if the driver was arrested or what, if any, charges he may face.

In addition to the driver, the vehicle's occupants included two 19-year-olds and two 18-year-olds. Many were hospitalized and their current condition was not known.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can make anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

