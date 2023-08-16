Authorities ID man shot, injured by SDPD in an attempted car break-in in UTC area last week

Authorities have identified the person shot and injured by police last week during an attempted car break-in in the UTC area, as well as the officer involved in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Justin Ray Teague, 39, and was arraigned by the District Attorney's Office on three counts of attempted premeditated murder on a peace officer with a discharge of firearm allegations, three counts of residential burglary and one count of attempted car theft, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a release.

The second suspect has not been identified but is described as a man in his 20s about 6 feet tall with a medium build who was wearing a blue mask and a black hoodie, and grey jeans at the time. It is unknown if the man is armed.

The shooting took place on Aug. 11, when police got a call after 3 a.m. about two people attempting to take a car at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Lebon Drive.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspects inside a reported stolen vehicle. When officers gave verbal commands, the suspects fled on foot. The officers started chasing the suspects and commanded them to stop when Teague turned towards the officers with a firearm in his hand and appeared to have fired at least one round at officers, Jarjura said.

This resulted in an officer returning fire and Teague was hit with several rounds and went down to the ground, Jarjura said. Teague was taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting, SDPD Lt. Sharki said.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Joseph Lee and has been employed by the San Diego Police Department since December 2022. Lee is currently assigned as a patrol officer in the Northern Division, Jarjura said.

Per countywide protocol for police shootings, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.