camp pendleton

Authorities ID Camp Pendleton-Based Marine Killed in Crash On I-5 While Helping Driver

The driver he stopped to help was later arrested on felony charges

By Christina Bravo

Camp Pendleton
NBC 7

A U.S. Marine who was struck and killed by a box truck after he stopped to help another driver on southbound Interstate 5 was identified Tuesday.

Alberto Lucio was struck near the base where he was stationed at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol said. He had stopped to help the driver of an SUV who had crashed into the center divider and rolled over on southbound I-5 near Las Pulgas Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Marine was critically injured and died despite the efforts of Camp Pendleton firefighters who responded to the scene.

CHP said a person died in a crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton.
NBC 7
CHP said a person died in a crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton.

Inside the crashed vehicle was the driver, 36-year-old Darryl Sheffey, and a 31-year-old woman. The two SUV passengers were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with major injuries. Their current condition was not disclosed.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: San Diego County Reports Slight Decrease in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Pearl Harbor 2 hours ago

San Diego Transformed By Pearl Harbor Before AND After the Dec. 7 Attack

CHP said once Sheffey is released from the hospital, he would be booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple felony charges. The charges he would be facing were not yet disclosed.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

camp pendletonCHPdeadly crashLas Pulgas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us