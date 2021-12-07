Authorities ID Camp Pendleton-Based Marine Killed in Crash On I-5 While Helping Driver

A U.S. Marine who was struck and killed by a box truck after he stopped to help another driver on southbound Interstate 5 was identified Tuesday.

Alberto Lucio was struck near the base where he was stationed at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol said. He had stopped to help the driver of an SUV who had crashed into the center divider and rolled over on southbound I-5 near Las Pulgas Road.

The Marine was critically injured and died despite the efforts of Camp Pendleton firefighters who responded to the scene.

Inside the crashed vehicle was the driver, 36-year-old Darryl Sheffey, and a 31-year-old woman. The two SUV passengers were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with major injuries. Their current condition was not disclosed.

CHP said once Sheffey is released from the hospital, he would be booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple felony charges. The charges he would be facing were not yet disclosed.