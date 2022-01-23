Attorney General's Office Reports Death of Journalist Lourdes Maldonado in Tijuana

The State Attorney General's Office (FGE) reported that a female journalist was murdered in the Santa Fe neighborhood Sunday, in the city of Tijuana, due to injuries resulting from being attacked with a firearm while in a vehicle.

Around 7:00 p.m., the report was received through an emergency call to 911, that a woman had been shot while she was in a car, attended by personnel from the institution.



Upon arrival at the scene of the events, a woman was found dead, who was identified as Lourdes Maldonado López, according to the official documents in her possession, who worked as a journalist.

The FGE opened an investigation folder and through the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation of Crimes against Life, the institution is already working on the corresponding investigations.

No other information was immediately available.

