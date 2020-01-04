Attempted Murder Suspect Caught After Leading Police on Chase in Valley Center

A man wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Valley Center, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Valley Center substation was contacted by Imperial County Sheriff's Department about an outstanding suspect wanted for attempted murder, criminal threats, and felony domestic violence.

Police were able to track the suspect’s car, a black Jeep Wrangler, by using a ping on the satellite radio inside the suspect's car. Police spotted him at around 2 a.m. in the parking lot in Harrah’s Rincon Casino. While attempting to stop him he fled the scene and led deputies on a chase.

Police stopped the suspect after setting up a spike strip and was taken into custody after he pulled into a 7-Eleven.

“The paramedics were called for the suspect because there were issues about him being possibly suicidal and he may have been taking medication. We will get him checked out to make sure he is OK,” SDSO Valley Center Sgt. Michael Tingley said.

The suspect was later identified by police as 54-year-old Steven Salas. He was booked into the San Diego County Vista Detention facility on several felony charges.

No injuries were reported.

Valley Center is located in North County San Diego.