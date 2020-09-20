Vista

Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Vista Costco: SDSO

Authorities said the suspect attempted to remove a 2-year-old child from a car that was backing out of a parking spot

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he attempted to kidnap a toddler from inside a car at a Costco parking lot.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the attempted kidnapping was reported at about 3 p.m. at the parking lot of a Costco in Vista.

There, a woman, her fiancé and the couple’s two young children were in their vehicle, backing out of a parking spot. As the car was in motion, a man opened a rear door and tried to remove a 2-year-old child, according to SDSO.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 284 COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sep 19

San Diegans React to Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The parents of the toddler exited their car and confronted the suspect, who was later identified as Adam Glavinic. The suspect and the child’s father were involved in a fight as the incident drew a crowd. An off-duty sheriff’s employee and another witness separated the two until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Glavinic was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges that included attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

VistaSan Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentCostcoarrestattempted kidnapping
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us