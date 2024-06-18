San Diego police investigating attempted kidnapping near Mission Valley Target store

San Diego police are investigating a report that a suspect tried to grab a girl near a Target store in Mission Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1288 Camino Del Rio North at around 1:45 p.m.

The male suspect came up behind the child and grabbed her by the shoulders, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the child was at Target with her parents, who called 911. However, it is unclear if the incident happened inside or outside the store.

The suspect left on foot before driving off, SDPD Officer Colin Steinbroner said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.