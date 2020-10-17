Chula Vista

Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Rob a Bank in Chula Vista

The man was taken into custody. It is unclear if the man was armed

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Wells Fargo Bank Robbery
Ramon Galindo/NBC 7

A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank Saturday morning in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department received a 911 call at around 9:30 a.m. of an attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank located at 1232 Broadway. Police said they received a few calls about a man causing a disturbance in the area of the bank, about a minute or two later they got a panic call from inside the bank.

The man somehow got into the employee area and got the keys to the vault and was trying to open it when police arrived, CVPD said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Rising Cases Could Push San Diego Into Purple Tier, Officials Warn

Duncan Hunter Oct 12

50th Dist Candidates Campa-Najjar, Issa to Meet for Debate on NBC 7

The man was taken into custody. It is unclear if the man was armed.

No employees were injured but one employee did faint because of the stress of the situation. Some employees were found hiding inside the vault.

Police are still at the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaChula Vista Police DepartmentrobberyWells Fargo
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us