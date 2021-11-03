Attempted Abduction Reported Near Solana Ranch Elementary School: SDPD

Police are looking for a man who reportedly tried to abduct a child near an elementary school in Carmel Valley Wednesday.

San Diego Police said the attempted abduction was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway near Solana Ranch Elementary School. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with average height, bald, full beard described as long grey and dirty blonde, and was wearing jeans.

The man was in a car described as an older white four-door SUV with dark windows, SDPD said.

Police said the child who is elementary-school-aged, was able to get away and said it is not known if the victim and suspect had any physical contact.

Police are asking if the public sees anything, to contact them at 619-531-2000.

No other details were released.