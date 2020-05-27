At-Risk Woman, 77, Reported Missing: Police

A woman who family members say suffers from undiagnosed dementia is now missing, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Karin Tex, 77, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Casselberry Way, near Park Ridge Boulevard. Her neighborhood is north of Lake Murray Reservoir.

Police said Tex left her home in a 2008 silver Toyota Sienna, to an unknown location.

The woman’s family told investigators this is highly unusual behavior for Tex.

The SDPD issues a missing person bulletin for Tex Wednesday morning. Police said her Toyota Sienna has the California license plate 6EWZ284.

Anyone with information on Tex’s whereabout can call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or 911, or the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277 and reference case No. 20500415.