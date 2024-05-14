Missing person

At-risk man missing since he walked away from Balboa Park restroom Tuesday

Elijah Secrist, who has a buzz cut, was wearing a blue shirt and green shorts with dark sneakers.

By Eric S. Page

Elijah Secrist
NBC 7

San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a developmentally disabled man who has gone missing.

Elijah Secrist, 31, walked away from a restroom in Balboa Park near the International Houses at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to SDPD, Secrist, who is a little over 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and is considered to be at-risk. Secrist, who has a buzz cut, was wearing a blue shirt and green shorts with dark sneakers.

Anybody who has seen Elijah since 9 a.m. is being urged to call police at 911.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Missing person
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us