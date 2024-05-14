At-risk man missing since he walked away from Balboa Park restroom Tuesday

San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a developmentally disabled man who has gone missing.

Elijah Secrist, 31, walked away from a restroom in Balboa Park near the International Houses at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to SDPD, Secrist, who is a little over 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and is considered to be at-risk. Secrist, who has a buzz cut, was wearing a blue shirt and green shorts with dark sneakers.

Anybody who has seen Elijah since 9 a.m. is being urged to call police at 911.