At-Risk Man, 55, Goes Missing From Trailer Park North of Escondido

By City News Service

An undated image of missing man Steve Mesa Turrey.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Authorities on Thursday were still searching for an at-risk man who went missing this week from a trailer park north of Escondido.

Steve Turrey, 55, has been missing since he walked away from All Seasons RV Park in the 30000 block of Old Highway 395 in the Deer Springs area about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

He requires prescription medications for medical and mental-health conditions, the department said.

Deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers have been patrolling the rural area near Interstate 15 and Old Castle Road in hopes of finding Turrey.

He is described as Latino, 6 feet tall and roughly 180 pounds, with a shaved head and a scar on the back of his neck. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, a plaid sweatshirt, black boots and a green knit cap.

Anyone with information about Turrey's whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missing personSan Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentEscondidosearchMissing Man
