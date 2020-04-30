At-Risk Barrio Logan Man Missing: Police

The San Diego Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old man who is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Mateo Camarillo was last seen on Wednesday in his home on the 2200 block of Logan Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

He has never wandered from his home before and does not have his cellphone with him. Camarillo does not have access to a car, so he may be on foot.

Camarillo is described as standing at about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a red and white plaid long-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat with the words “Vietnam Veteran” written on it. Camarillo has a silver cane, gold wedding ring on his left ring finger on and a silver bracelet on his right wrist.

Anyone who has seen Camarillo or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000.