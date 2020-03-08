At Risk 18-Year-Old Reported Missing From Valencia Park

An 18-year-old diagnosed with autism and Down syndrome was reported missing on Sunday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

Andrew Surposa was reportedly last seen at his home on the 5600 block of Market Street near Valencia Park on Sunday around 3 a.m., police said.

He is described as 5-foot-1 with short brown hair, wearing a maroon sweatshirt with yellow neon shorts and white tennis shoes, police said.

Police said Surposa has trouble communicating verbally and does not have access to a cell phone or forms of payment.

Surposa knows how to take the MTS trolley from Euclid Avenue to 1100 C St. as he does so for weekly classes at San Diego High.

He was also documented as a runaway in May 2019 and was found at his former address on the 3800 block of Boston Avenue in Southcrest.

Any information related to the whereabouts of Andrew Surposa should be forwarded to San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000