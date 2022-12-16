At Least Two Apprehended After Attempt at Unauthorized Access to Camp Pendleton: USMC

At least two individuals attempting to "gain unauthorized access" to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were apprehended by officers from the base's Provost Marshall's office, according to base spokesperson Taylor Schrick.

The incident occurred at an unspecified location on base.

No shots were fired aboard Camp Pendleton as a result of the incident, Schrick confirmed.

The individuals were "turned over to the San Diego Sector Border Patrol," Schrick added.

"As a matter of policy, we do not discuss force protection measures," Shrick replied, when asked for further information.

NBC 7 has reached out to, and is waiting for a reply from, Customs and Border Protection for further information regarding this incident.