At least one person died Saturday evening in a multi-car crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on I-8 at Severin Drive around 7:35 p.m., according to CHP. The person's gender and age was not immediately known. The person's identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Caltrans San Diego said all right lanes west bound on I-8 at Severin Drive are blocked due to the crash.

WB I-8 at Severin drive, rights lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. Expect delays. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 16, 2022

There was no immediate word on any other injuries.