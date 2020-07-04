car crash

At Least One Person Killed in 5 Freeway Crash

By City News Service

At least one person was killed early Saturday in a three-vehicle collision on the San Diego (5) Freeway in San Diego, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:07 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway at Via De La Valle South, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white sedan, motorcycle and unknown vehicle were involved in the crash, the CHP said.

All northbound traffic was stopped just south of Del Mar Heights Road and taken off the freeway at that exit, the CHP said.

This article tagged under:

car crashinterstate 55 Freeway
