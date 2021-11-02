At Least 7 Hurt in San Diego After Vehicle Hits Restaurant

Two vehicles were involved in an incident Tuesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, with several people, including a 3-year-old, taken to local hospitals afterward.

The crash at the Fresheria restaurant in the 4600 block of Logan Avenue took place at around noon, according to a spokeswoman for the San Diego Police.

Investigators said at least one of the drivers fled after the crash and was detained a short distance away.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story -- Ed.