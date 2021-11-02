Multi-victim crash

At Least 7 Hurt in San Diego After Vehicle Hits Restaurant

The crash at the Fresheria restaurant in the 4600 block of Logan Avenue of San Diego took place at around noon

At least seven people were hurt on Tuesday.
Google Street

Two vehicles were involved in an incident Tuesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, with several people, including a 3-year-old, taken to local hospitals afterward.

The crash at the Fresheria restaurant in the 4600 block of Logan Avenue took place at around noon, according to a spokeswoman for the San Diego Police.

Investigators said at least one of the drivers fled after the crash and was detained a short distance away.

