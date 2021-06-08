Mexico

At Least 7 Dead, Dozens Injured in Bus Crash Near Rosarito, Mexico

By Telemundo 20 Staff

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in a rollover bus crash south of Rosarito, Mexico, Tuesday night, according to the Tijuana Police Department.

The bus, reportedly carrying more than 50 Hyundai factory workers, crashed along the Tijuana-Rosarito 2000 Corridor near Popotla.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters and paramedics were trying to extricate multiple passengers trapped in the wrecked bus, which rolled over on its side during the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Policía: Volcadura de autobús deja al menos siete muertos y múltiples heridos en Rosarito

This article tagged under:

MexicoBaja CaliforniaRasaritoRosarito Bus CrashTijuana Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us