Imperial Beach

At Least 7 Arrested in Foiled Maritime Smuggling Attempt in Imperial Beach

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

At least seven people were arrested on Thursday, May 14, 2020 during a smuggling attempt.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

At least seven people were arrested on Thursday, May 14, 2020 during a smuggling attempt.

" data-ellipsis="false">

At least seven people were arrested early Thursday after attempting to execute a maritime smuggling expedition in Imperial Beach, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shortly after midnight, the Joint Harbor Operations Center (JHOC) spotted a “suspicious vessel” heading toward Imperial Beach’s pier. At the scene, agents discovered a 19-foot vessel beached on the shore with numerous life vests scattered in the area.

Agents, along with the assistance of Air and Marine Operations air assets, located six people on the beach and found the other two individuals at about 2 a.m. in a residential neighborhood.

Local

San Diego County May 10

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego at 200 Deaths, County Looking at Legal Action to Accelerate Reopening

Eater San Diego 15 mins ago

Eater San Diego: With Safety Upgrades, Soichi Sushi Reopens for Takeout

CBP said that seven of the eight people who were arrested were adults from Mexico, whose ages ranged from 20 to 45 years old. There was one 17-year-old who was also among those on the vessel, according to authorities.

Those who were arrested were processed by Border Patrol and Amo seized the boat.

This article tagged under:

Imperial BeachCBPUS Customs and Border Protectionsmuggling attempt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us