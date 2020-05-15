At Least 7 Arrested in Foiled Maritime Smuggling Attempt in Imperial Beach

At least seven people were arrested early Thursday after attempting to execute a maritime smuggling expedition in Imperial Beach, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shortly after midnight, the Joint Harbor Operations Center (JHOC) spotted a “suspicious vessel” heading toward Imperial Beach’s pier. At the scene, agents discovered a 19-foot vessel beached on the shore with numerous life vests scattered in the area.

Agents, along with the assistance of Air and Marine Operations air assets, located six people on the beach and found the other two individuals at about 2 a.m. in a residential neighborhood.

CBP said that seven of the eight people who were arrested were adults from Mexico, whose ages ranged from 20 to 45 years old. There was one 17-year-old who was also among those on the vessel, according to authorities.

Those who were arrested were processed by Border Patrol and Amo seized the boat.