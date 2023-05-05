At Least 6 Vehicles Crash on I-8 in Mission Valley: CHP Dispatch

Several lanes of westbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley have been shut down following a multi-vehicle crash early Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch.

At least six vehicles were involved in a crash that was reported around 5 a.m. near the Taylor Street/Hotel Circle freeway exit. Two cars initially crashed on the freeway, leading to other drivers crashing into the stalled vehicle and causing a pile-up on the road, CHP dispatch reported.

As a result of the incident, several lanes of westbound I-8 have been closed while crews clean up debris left on the road.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in the crash. Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately clear.