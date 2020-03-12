At Least 5 Presumptive Positive Cases of Coronavirus in San Diego County: HHSA

At least five people in San Diego County have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization this week.

Another 25 people are being tested for the disease and awaiting results, according to data from the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

San Diego County health officials and the Board of Supervisors are expected to detail the latest testing results and efforts to control the virus' spread at a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The first travel-related COVID-19 case was confirmed by HHSA on Monday; a woman in her 50s who had recently traveled overseas became sick enough to be admitted to a local hospital. The county is awaiting results from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for final confirmation.

Meanwhile, hundreds of evacuees from a virus-affected cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, were being quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for two weeks due to their potential exposure to about two dozen people with COVID-19.

San Diego County was under a local emergency declaration while the entire state of California was under an emergency declaration made by Gov. Gavin Newsom due to the international outbreak of the coronavirus.

At least four people in the state have died from the virus and 198 people have been tested positive by the CDC. No deaths have been reported in San Diego County.