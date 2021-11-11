5 Injured in Escondido After Carjacked SUV Crashes Into Truck, Taco Shop

At least five people, including two children, were injured when a suspected stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a truck and a Mexican restaurant near a busy intersection in Escondido Thursday night, police said. Two people were arrested.

The crash was reported at around 10:15 p.m. by a witness who saw the a Subaru SUV swerving and believed a drunk driver was behind the wheel, EPD said. The witness then reported to police the SUV had ran a red light, slammed into a truck and crashed into a restaurant on the southwestern corner of the Valley Parkway-Fig Street.

The restaurant was Frida's Street Tacos and while there were people inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, no one inside was injured, EPD said.

An NBC 7 crew went to the scene of the crash and saw what looked like a compact SUV inside the restaurant among a heap of shattered glass, tables and debris. There was also a pickup truck with front-end damage in the intersection.

The driver of the truck was launched from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was transported to Palomar Medical Center and his current condition was not disclosed.

Inside the Subaru -- which police say was stolen from a parking structure in Oceanside earlier in the day from a person who was held at knifepoint -- were six people: two men, two women and a three- and five-year-old child.

The women and children were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The two men, identified as Hans Velasquez, 20, and Anthony Quezada, 19, took off from the scene and were detained a short time later. Both are facing charges, EPD said.

Frida's owner Gracy Ayala said one of her employees tried to help passengers stuck in the crashed SUV but the driver told the employee to leave them alone.

"The guy said, 'No, no. Just leave her. Leave her," Ayala said, retelling the driver's response to Ayala's employee attempting to help a passenger who appeared to be injured. " So [the driver] walks to the door [of the restaurant] and I'm hoping they're just trying to get out of the car and sit out here and maybe wait for the police, but no, they took off."

Velasquez was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested on charges of carjacking, felony DUI, felony hit-and-run and child endangerment. Quezada was arrested on a carjacking charge.

Ayala said Thursday's crash was the second time under her ownership that a vehicle had crashed into her shop.

Escondido police continue to investigate the crash while Oceanside police are conducting an investigation into the carjacking.